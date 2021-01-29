Naiihi while having sex

Dear Doc Rica,

I am new to having sex. Pero nasa stage naman na siya na hindi na masakit and nagstart nang maging masarap sa pakiramdam. Kaya naman me and my partner are becoming more eager at napapadalas na rin ang aming encounters. But I feel like everytime we have sex, I have the need to go and pee. Normal ba ‘yun or may ibang dahilan nito? Thank you in advance.

Diaper Rush

Hello Diaper Rush,

Very exciting ang time when sex is starting to become pleasurable especially when you are new to it. Mas lalo ka ngang magkakaroon ng urge to explore more during this time. Maraming types of sexual activity na nakakapagparamdam sa ’yo na parang gusto mong mag-CR. Minsan nga, pakiramdam mo pa e may aksidente nang lumabas sa kama. Pero ‘wag kang matakot.

Ang G-spot orgasm ng babae ay medyo intense. The G-spot is usually located against part of the vaginal wall na pinakamalapit sa stomach. May kasama itong cervical contractions na nagrerelease ng fluid sa inner part ng iyong cervix. Ito ay parang feeling mo ihi pero walang odor at dahil sa dami ng liquid na lumalabas sa iyo.

Anal intercourse naman ay nakakapagparamdam na parang gusto mong dumumi. Makabubuti na mag-Abanyo ka muna if you plan to do anal sex for comfort and cleanliness. Ang puwerta kasi ay may set of muscles called sphincters na may nerve endings. Nagrerespond din ito kung naaarouse ka at nagiging moist. Rumerelax din ang muscles nito na pakiramdam mo ay may lalabas dahil ito din ang ginagawa ng muscles mo sa puwet kapag dudumi ka.

Finally, ang feeling na naiihi ay puwedeng dahil puno ang iyong bladder. Nagkakaroon ng pressure sa iyong bladder from different positions during sex. Merong iba na mas gustong makipagsex with a full bladder dahil nakakaenhance ito ng orgasm lalo na sa kababaihan. Pero wag to a point that it will cause discomfort.

Try communicating with your partner about the balance na parehas kayong magiging komportable. Puwede mong itry with an empty bladder or full bladder to see kung saan ka mas comfortable and will feel better. With this enjoyment, always remember to be safe.

With love and lust, Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/ TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

